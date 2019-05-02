AGCO +5% post Q1 results beat; raises FY19 EPS guidance

AGCO (AGCO +5.2% ) reported Q1 net sales of $2B a slight declined of 0.5% Y/Y, reflecting unfavorable currency translation impacts of ~7.1%.

Sales by region: North America $496.2M (-1.3% Y/Y); South America $156.1M (-14.3% Y/Y); Europe/Middle East $1.21B (+4% Y/Y); and Asia/Pacific/Africa $132.9M (-16.3% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 13 bps to 22.9%; and operating margin improved by 211 bps to 4.6%.

Adj. operating margins improved over 190 bps compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Net inventories were $2.31B (+20.9% Y/Y) as of March 31, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities in the quarter was $329.9M, compared to $361.3M a year ago.

FY19 Outlook: Net sales ~$9.5B (prior ~$9.6B); EPS ~$4.88 (prior ~$4.6); and Adj. EPS ~$4.90. Company expects Gross and operating margins to improve from 2018 levels.

