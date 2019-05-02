ING Group Q1 results hurt by higher risk costs, lower interest rates.

ING Group (ING -0.2% ) Q1 underlying pretax result of €1.58B fell 6.2% Y/Y as higher risk costs and low interest rates affected the bank's main eurozone markets.

Q1 net income of €1.12M, or €0.29 per share, fell 8.7% from €1.23B, or €0.32 per share in the year-ago quarter; declined 12% from €1.27B, or €0.33 per share, in Q4 2018.

Q1 net interest income of €3.48B fell 2.5% Q/Q and rose 2.3% Y/Y; underlying interest margin of 1.54% improved from 1.53% in Q4 2018 and was the same as Q1 2018.

Q1 underlying cost/income ratio of 60.9% increases from 57.1% in Q4 and 60.3% in the year-ago quarter.

