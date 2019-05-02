Gold touches year's lowest levels following Fed comments

Comex gold prices tumble to YTD lows, -1.1% to $1,269.50/oz., weighed by stability in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields a day after Fed Chairman Powell cast doubt about the prospect for a near-term rate reduction.

Gold has dropped 5.7% from a 10-month peak hit in February and are down slightly for the year, hurt by renewed confidence in the U.S. economy.

Also, data from the World Gold Council showed global demand for gold climbed 7% Y/Y in Q1, but Commerzbank analysts note demand a year ago was unusually weak.

WGC says central banks bought 145.5 tons of gold in the quarter, up 68% Y/Y and the strongest start to a year since 2013.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GGN, DUST, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GLDI, OUNZ, RING, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, TGLDX, DGZ, GOAU, GDXX, BAR, GDXS, GLDW