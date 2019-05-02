Caesars talks up Vegas potential

Another quarterly loss at Caesars Entertainment (CZR +3.3% ) isn't knocking management off its view that the future is bright for the Las Vegas business.

"We believe we are well-positioned to benefit from growth in Las Vegas," noted Joyce Arpin on the company's earnings call.

"We continue to be bullish on the city over the long term. In 2020 and beyond, we see several different catalysts for growth, including the opening of Caesars Forum and the arrival of the (Oakland) Raiders," she added.

During Q1, revenue from Las Vegas properties was up 6% to $955M and adjusted EBIDTAR was 12% higher at $360M.

