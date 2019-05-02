BCE growth trails expectations in Q1

BCE (BCE -0.7% ) added subscribers in broadband and mobile and grew earnings and revenues steadily in Q1 results that still fell short of analyst expectations.

Headline net earnings rose 11.6% on revenues that grew 2.7%. Adjusted EBITDA rose 6.9%, to C$2.41B.

The company added net postpaid subscribers of 50,204 (down from last year's 68,487 amid 7.7% drop in gross adds). Postpaid wireless customers totaled 8.81M (up 4% Y/Y); total wireless customers rose 3.1% to 9.48M. Blended average billing per user rose 1.2%, to C$67.35.

Meanwhile it added 22,671 new retail Internet customers (up 24.9% Y/Y), leaving that total at 3.44M. Bell TV added 20,916 net new IPTV subs to reach 1.696M.

"With a favorable profile for all our operating segments as we move forward in 2019, we expect continued free cash flow generation to enable our capital investment plans while fully supporting the increased BCE common share dividend for 2019," says CFO Glen LeBlanc.

Revenue by segment: Bell Wireless, C$2.1B (up 4.5%); Bell Wireline, C$3.06B (up 1.8%); Bell Media, C$745M (down 0.5%).

It confirmed guidance for 2019 of revenue growth of 1-3%, EBITDA growth of 5-7%, free cash flow growth of 7-12%, and adjusted EPS of C$3.48-C$3.58.

Earnings call slides

Previously: BCE misses by C$0.02, misses on revenue (May. 02 2019)

Press release