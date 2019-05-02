More on Olympic Steel Q1 results

Olympic Steel (ZEUS -0.6% ) reported Q1 net sales growth of 18.7%Y/Y to $445.9M, increase was driven by higher average selling prices.

Sales by segments: Carbon flat $278.5M (+15.6% Y/Y); Specialty Metals $88.1M (+34.5% Y/Y) and Tubular & pipe products $79.3M (+14.6% Y/Y).

Carbon flat sold 273,171 tons (-8.2% Y/Y) with average selling price of $1,020 (+26.1% Y/Y) and Specialty Metals sold 35,784 tons (+43.8% Y/Y) with average selling price of $2,462 (-6.6% Y/Y).

Q1 Segment gross margins: Carbon flat declined 498 bps to 16.23%; Specialty Metals increased by 113 bps to 10.9% and Tubular & pipe products declined by 181 bps to 21.3%.

Q1 operating income totaled $6.1M, compared $12.3M Y/Y.

Net cash used for operating activities YTD was -$1.17M, compared to -$43.5M a year ago.

Debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01% to 1%.

Previously: Olympic Steel misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (May. 02 2019)

Previously: Olympic Steel declares $0.02 dividend (May. 02 2019)