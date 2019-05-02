Coeur Mining -4% on reports lower Q1 production and broader net loss

Coeur Mining (CDE -4.2% ) reported wider Q1 adjusted net loss of $23M as compared to small earnings of $0.3M last year, as gold and silver output fell, along with prices received for the metals.

Silver output fell 22% Y/Y to 2.5M ounces, while gold output slipped 8% to 78,336 ounces; the biggest drop was at the Palmarejo mine in Mexico, where output slid by 735,000 ounces due to lower grades and recoveries due to mine sequencing.

Received an average of $1,251/gold ounce, down from $1,268; average silver price fell to $15.22 from $16.70.

Reaffirmed FY19 production guidance of 334,000 to 372,000 ounces of gold, 12.2M - 14.7M ounces of silver, 25M - 40M pounds of zinc and 20M - 35M pounds of lead.

The company expects stronger financial and operational results in 2H 2019, due to the anticipated impact of high-pressure grinding roll technology at the Rochester mine, higher recovery rates and production levels at Palmarejo, and improved plant performance and higher grades at Silvertip.

