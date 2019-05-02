PG&E's Q1 profit hit by wildfire, bankruptcy expenses

PG&E (PCG -1.3% ) beat analyst estimates for Q1 earnings but plummeted 69% Y/Y to $136M from $442M a year earlier, attributed largely to costs stemming from last year's Camp Fire and its bankruptcy.

PG&E says it incurred $192M in costs from the Camp Fire during the quarter, including $179M for clean-up and repair costs and $13M for legal costs and other expenses.

The company also reported $127M in bankruptcy-related costs, including $114M related to its debtor-in-possession financing.

PG&E says it not providing guidance for 2019 GAAP and non-GAAP earnings from operations due to continuing uncertainty related to wildfire expenses, Chapter 11 proceedings and legislative and regulatory reforms.

New President and CEO Bill Johnson, who recently concluded a more than six-year tenure as President/CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority, began his role at PG&E today.