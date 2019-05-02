Stocks turn sour, led by energy and materials

All three major U.S. stock averages slip as the energy (-1.0%) and materials (-0.9%) sectors lead the decline.
S&P falls 0.7%, the Nasdaq is down 0.7%, and the Dow declines 0.9% heading toward midday in New York trading.
Oil slides 3.9% to $61.14 per barrel amid swelling U.S. crude inventories and higher-than-expected Russian production.
Out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors, real estate (+0.1%) is the only one rising as mortgage rates fell this week after four weeks of increasing.
Individual names on the move include EOG Resources (-2.2%), Apache (-5.0%), DowDuPont (-5.9%), Caterpillar (-2.2%), Qualcomm (+2.2%), MetLife (+3.2%), and Equinix (+4.4%).
10-year Treasury falls, lifting yield 5 basis points to 2.549%, the day after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank isn't leaning toward easing or tightening policy.
Gold sinks to YTD lows, falling 1.1% to $1,269.50 per ounce after Powell's comments.
Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 97.78.
