Stocks turn sour, led by energy and materials

All three major U.S. stock averages slip as the energy ( -1.0% ) and materials ( -0.9% ) sectors lead the decline.

S&P falls 0.7% , the Nasdaq is down 0.7% , and the Dow declines 0.9% heading toward midday in New York trading.

Oil slides 3.9% to $61.14 per barrel amid swelling U.S. crude inventories and higher-than-expected Russian production.

Out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors, real estate ( +0.1% ) is the only one rising as mortgage rates fell this week after four weeks of increasing.

Individual names on the move include EOG Resources ( -2.2% ), Apache ( -5.0% ), DowDuPont ( -5.9% ), Caterpillar ( -2.2% ), Qualcomm ( +2.2% ), MetLife ( +3.2% ), and Equinix ( +4.4% ).

10-year Treasury falls, lifting yield 5 basis points to 2.549%, the day after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank isn't leaning toward easing or tightening policy.

Gold sinks to YTD lows, falling 1.1% to $1,269.50 per ounce after Powell's comments.