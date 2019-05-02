Cheesecake Factory seen moving in the right direction

Wells Fargo says it's important that Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -0.1% ) has now posted three consecutive quarters of year-over-year EPS growth.

"We believe if the company delivers on its SSS outlook, cost headwinds remain manageable and the acquisition of the North Italia concept proceeds without any issues (planned for 3Q19 - we're estimating ~$0.08- $0.12 accretive and currently not in our numbers), we could see the shares settle near our price target of $53," writes the Wells analyst team.

The $53 PT works out to 10X the Wells' 2020 estimate of CAKE's EBITDA.

