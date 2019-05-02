DENTSPLY SIRONA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $925.13M (-3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, xray has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.