Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.14M (-15.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cboe has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.