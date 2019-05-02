Titan Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Titan (NYSE:TWI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $429.3M (+0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, twi has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.