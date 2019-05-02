TransCanada Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.69B (-21.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, trp has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.