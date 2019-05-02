Globalstar +1.9% as Q1 beats despite drop in profits

Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) is up 1.9% after topping earnings expectations in its Q1 report, with help from gains in Commercial IoT (particularly device sales).

Equipment sales drove the bulk of a 4.7% gain in revenues, to $30.1M.

Operating loss swelled by $5.4M to $18.3M, much of that change in higher depreciation, amortization and accretion expense from new ground infrastructure. And net income fell $62.1M, to $25.8M.

On spectrum, the company says the first Band 53 industrial terminals were received from partners and "terrestrial trials are ongoing." It's still pursuing approvals around the world, and recently added authorizations for its S-band licenses in several African nations.

In a financing update, the company says it's exploring various alternatives to address requirements "for June 2019 and future periods" including an amendment to existing debt.

Revenue breakout: Service revenue, $26.1M (up 0.4%); Subscriber equipment sales, $3.96M (up 44.5%).

Previously: Globalstar beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May. 02 2019)

Press release