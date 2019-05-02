Yamana Gold -4% as Q1 revenues drop 10% on lower metals prices

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) slides after reporting slightly better than forecast Q1 earnings but a 10% Y/Y decline in revenues to $407M, as production rose but prices fell from a year ago.

Q1 gold production rose 18% Y/Y to nearly 236K oz., silver output more than tripled to 3.02M oz.; all-in sustaining costs were $865/gold equiv. oz. after by-product credits, up from $840/oz. a year ago.

AUY says it fetched an average of $1,301/oz. of gold, down from $1,328/oz. in the year-ago period, while the silver price fell to $15.52/oz. from $16.93/oz.

The company says it is considering possible expansion projects at its mines following its recent $1B sale agreement of Brazil-based Chapada to Lundin Mining, including a $100M expansion in Brazil that would add ~80K oz./year to its production.

AUY also says the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the notice of its plan to commence a normal course issuer bid.