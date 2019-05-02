Wells Fargo needs a good `bank lender' for CEO, Charlie Munger says

Timothy Sloan should still be running Wells Fargo (WFC -0.1% ), said Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B -0.6% ) (BRK.A -0.8% ) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

He blames Sloan's predecessors for the series of scandals that have tarnished the bank's reputation over the past couple of years.

Munger credits Sloan, who left Wells Fargo in March, with being "a very good bank lender."

“All these banks are using the government’s credit to get the money, and all of them will tend to make stupid loans. So when you get a good lender, that’s the last person you want to throw out," he said.

Like his business partner Warren Buffett, Munger said the bank shouldn't get its next CEO from Wall Street. "We don’t like the Wall Street crowd that is making the damn decisions.”

Previously: Buffett: Wells Fargo CEO shouldn't be from Wall Street (April 8)