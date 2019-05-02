PDC Energy down 9% on Q1 earnings miss; announces gas and water midstream divestiture

PDC Energy (PDCE -8.7% ) reports Q1 production 11.2 MMBoe, or ~125,000 Boe/day, 26% Y/Y; oil production of 4.5M barrels is up 20%.

Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales increased 5% to $321.1M due to higher production, offset by sales price declining 16.4% to $28.63/Boe (excluding net settlements on derivatives).

Capital investment for the quarter was ~$282M;

Approved a stock repurchase program of up to $200M that is expected to begin in Q3 2019.

Net cash from operating activities was $181.9M; adjusted cash flows from operations was $192.6M.

Agrees to divest its gas and water midstream assets for ~$310M; the transaction is expected to complete by mid-2019, and expects to utilize proceeds to pay off its outstanding revolver balance.

Additionally, PDC entered into long-term commercial service agreements that also include volume- and activity-based incentives with potential future payments of up to an additional $135M.

Forecasts 2019 production of 46 - 50 MMBoe; maintains full-year capital investment range of $810M - $870M.

Previously: PDC Energy misses by $0.31, misses on revenue (May 1)