Third Point lists PG&E among top positions - Bloomberg

Dan Loeb's Third Point hedge fund has built a sizable position in the debt of California utility PG&E (PCG -3.3% ), Bloomberg reports.

Third Point listed PG&E debt as its fifth-largest investment in its monthly letter to investors, according to the report.

Loeb is not the only big name activist in PG&E, as Paul Singer’s Elliott Management also has built a position in the debt and is part of an ad hoc credit committee that has pitched a $35B plan that would allow PG&E to exit bankruptcy; Third Point also has joined the ad hoc credit committee, Bloomberg reports.