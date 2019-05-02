Dominion Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.84B (+39.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, d has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.