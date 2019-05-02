Square faces tougher competition as it vies for larger customers: BTIG

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterates his sell recommendation on Square (NYSE:SQ), and with its shares down 9.4% other investors apparently agree.

He points to the fintech's challenges in growing its total addressable market. Its initial market of micromerchants is limited, so as it seeks to increase its customer base by appealing to larger sellers Square faces more competition, Palmer writes.

That's shown up in Square's Q1 gross payment volume, which fell short of Palmer's estimate, and weaker-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS guidance.

"We believe SQ’s GPV deceleration and its unusual quarterly guidance miss may indicate that competition among larger merchants may be becoming more of a headwind for the company," he writes.

Points to competition from First Data, PayPal and Shopify, as well as big banks.

