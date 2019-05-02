Newell Brands Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-82.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (-44.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nwl has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.