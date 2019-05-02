Discovery -6.2% despite Scripps-driven earnings gains

After coming out higher from the market open, Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is off 6.2% despite a beat in its Q1 report, with revenues dipping on a comparable basis.

As reported, revenues grew 17%, and were up 21% in constant currency; those results were goosed by the addition of Scripps Networks.

On a pro forma combined basis, revenues fell 5% (a 3% gain in U.S. Networks more than offset by a 15% drop in International Networks, and the sale of the education business was reflected in a 72% drop in other revenues).

Similarly, OIBDA rose 63% as reported (67% in constant currency); that gain was 21% on a pro forma basis.

The company swung to a net profit of $384M vs. a year-ago loss of $8M, driven largely by the Scripps Networks transaction.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $1.415B (up 39.8%); Distribution, $1.22B (up 16.5%); Other, $68M (down 72%).

Cash flow from operations rose to $542M; free cash flow rose to $498M.

OIBDA by segment: U.S. Networks, $1.06B (up 63%, up 17% pro forma); International Networks, $219M (up 60%; up 46% pro forma); Other, $1M (down 67%).

Previously: Discovery A beats by $0.08, misses on revenue (May. 02 2019)

Press release