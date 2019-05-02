Virtu Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-51.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $245.86M (-27.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, virt has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.