SPX FLOW up 7% on Q1 results beats; reaffirms FY19 guidance

SPX FLOW (FLOW +7.4% ) reported Q1 revenues of $491M (+0.2% Y/Y) up 4.6% organically, orders at $459.4M (-9.7% Y/Y) and backlog of $917.4M (-12.7% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 30 bps to 31.5%;operating margin improved by 72 bps to 7.5%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 178 bps to 8.6%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 22.3% Y/Y to $53.7M; and margin expanded by 198 bps to 10.9%.

Food and Beverage segment: revenue $172.5M (+3.6% Y/Y), orders $153.6M (-10.6% Y/Y) and segment income margin of 10.7% down by 10 bps .

Power and Energy segment; revenue $136.3M (-5.8% Y/Y); orders $116.7M (-19.2% Y/Y); and segment income margin 7.2% down by 120 bps .

Industrial segment: revenue $182.3M (+1.8% Y/Y); orders $189.6M (-2% Y/Y); and segment income margin of 14.9% up by 350 bps .

Net cash from operating activities for the quarter was $21.8M, compared to $15.6M a year ago; and Free cash flow from operations of $14.9M.

Company announced that its Board of Directors have initiated the process to divest a substantial portion of its Power and Energy segment.

FY19 Guidance, reaffirmed: Adj. EPS $2.40 to $2.75; adj. EBITDA $245M to $265M; FCF $105M to $125M.

