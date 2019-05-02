American Tower Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.