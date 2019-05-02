Noble Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (-22.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nbl has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.

