Laredo Petroleum +8% on higher than expected production

Laredo Petroleum (LPI +7.9% ) Q1 total production averaged at record 75,276 Boe/day, +20% Y/Y and is above Company-issued guidance of 74,000 BOE per day.

Oil production averaged 28,157 bbl/day, exceeding guidance by more than 2%.

Net sales decline 20% to $209M, primarily impacted by 26% decline in average price (without derivatives) to $25.59/Boe

Reduced combined unit lease operating expenses and unit cash general and administrative expense to $5.42/Boe, -11% from FY18.

As of April, had cash and cash equivalents of ~$85M and available capacity under its senior secured credit facility of $815M.

The Company is increasing its FY2019 total production growth guidance to ~11% from previous estimate of ~9% and improving oil production guidance to (2%) from (5%) decrease, as compared to full-year 2018.

For Q2, forecasts total production of ~78.5M Boe/day, with oil production of 28.5M bbl/day.

The updated operating plan for 2019 increases anticipated well completions from ~36 gross completions to ~52, thus Laredo now expects to invest ~$465M in 2019

