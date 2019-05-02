ITT Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $682.49M (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, itt has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.