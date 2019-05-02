BTIG boosts Radian price target on reduced tail risk

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer boosts his price target for Radian Group (RDN +0.2% ) to $29 from $26, saying a higher valuation is justified "in light of the removal of a significant portion of RDN’s tail risk."

Specifically, he cites Radian's adoption of insurance-linked notes, which it used for the first time in Q4 2018 and more recently in this quarter, and its use of quota share reinsurance.

Also notes a favorable macro picture, including "an improving housing market, benign unemployment and high quarterly annualized persistency."

Stock may get another boost from its investor day on May 7, Palmer writes.

Reiterates buy recommendation.

