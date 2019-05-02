Glaxo's Trelegy Ellipta successful in late-stage asthma study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, CAPTAIN, evaluating GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK -0.2% ) once-daily single inhaler triplet therapy Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol) in patients with uncontrolled asthma met the primary endpoint.

Patients receiving Trelegy Ellipta experienced a statistically significant improvement in lung function, measured as the change from baseline to week 24 in trough FEV1 (the maximum amount of air that can be expelled in one second), compared to Relvar/Breo Ellipta.

A key secondary endpoint, annualized exacerbation rate, was not met.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at future scientific meetings and publication.

Trelegy Ellipta is not approved for asthma or acute bronchospasm anywhere in the world. It is currently approved for the treatment of COPD in the U.S., Europe and certain other markets.