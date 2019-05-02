Ballard Power +2% after earnings, $44M fuel cell supply deal to China

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is higher after reporting a slightly smaller than forecast Q1 loss and reaching a $44M deal with its Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies joint venture to support China's growing fuel cell electric vehicle market.

During Q1, BLDP says it $9.6M in new orders and delivered orders valued at $16M, ending the quarter with a $188.4M backlog; the 12-month order book rose $7M from the prior quarter to $76M at the end of Q1.

BLDP's agreement with Weichai will supply fuel cell products and components to be used in the assembly of modules to power zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles in China.

The modules assembled by the JV will be sold to Weichai Power to support its commitment to supply a minimum of 2K fuel cell modules to commercial fuel cell electric cars in China.