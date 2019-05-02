Nomura still positive on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV -6.3% ) falls sharply after the company lowered its contract sales guidance for 2019 to a range of +5% to +8% after hitting a soft stretch of sales in March.

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis keeps a Buy rating on HGV and price target of $40 on a positive long-term view.

"The company faces easier VPG comps through the balance of the year (~1% average) and compelling new inventory could generate modest upside to HGV’s revised outlook," he notes.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations dipped below $30 for the first time since February 11 earlier in the session.