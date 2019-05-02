Benefitfocus -16% on PT cuts, CFO exit

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) sinks 15.6% after yesterday's mixed Q1 results included the third CFO departure in as many years.

Raymond James drops from $58 to $50 saying shares should feel near-term pressure from the exec departure, but “risk/reward remains attractive despite negative sentiment."

Wedbush drops from $57 to $52 as the "revolving door CFO situation" adds anxiety after the forecast missed expectations.

But Ives sees BNFT “in the early innings of a major turnaround story."

