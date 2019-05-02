Moore backs out of Fed board nomination process

The last of President Donald Trump's two picks for the Federal Reserve Board decided to withdraw from the nomination process, Trump writes on Twitter.

Stephen Moore pulled out of consideration just a couple of hours after telling Bloomberg TV that he was "all in" despite pushback from the Senate.

Trump, who called Moore a "great pro-growth economist," says he's "asked Steve to work with me toward future economic growth in our country."

Herman Cain pulled out of the Fed nomination process early last week.

