Williams slips after middling quarter, but distributable cash flow climbs 8%

Williams Cos. (WMB -1.7% ) is lower after reporting in-line Q1 earnings and below consensus revenues which fell 1.6% Y/Y to $2.05B.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA rose 7% Y/Y to $1.21B, cash flow from operations climbed 12% to $775M, distributable cash flow increased 8% to $780M, and the dividend coverage ratio was 1.7x.

WMB issues FY 2019 EPS guidance of $0.83-$1.07 vs. $0.93 analyst consensus and maintains guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDA of $4.85B-$5.15B, distributable cash flow of $2.9B-$3.3B and dividend coverage ratio of 1.7x.

WMB lowers its growth capex guidance to $2.4B from $2.8B previously, partly due to lower capital requirements in the Northeast and lower capital requirements from the Jackalope Gas Gathering Services deleveraging transaction.