William Lyon Homes +15% amid prospect for business combination

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) soars 15% after its board approved a waiver that would allow its chairman to enter into "certain arrangements with potential unaffiliated co-investors" that could lead to a proposal for a possible business combination.

The company said that William H. Lyon indicated that he's not engaged in active talks, and the company isn't aware of any imminent proposal. Nor can it assure that the waiver will lead to a transaction.

In addition, the homebuilder's Q1 adjusted EPS of 21 cents came in-line with the consensus estimate and revenue of $455.9M beat consensus by a hefty $45.7M.

Net new home orders for Q1 were flat vs. last year's "very strong" Q1, said President and CEO Matthew R. Zaist, adding that "the order cadence accelerated each month as the quarter progressed."

Consumer demand has rebounded as interest rates decline and the economy remains strong, he said.

