Aerpio Pharma up 5% on encouraging AKB-9778 data

Nano cap Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO +4.9% ) is up on almost triple normal volume in response to encouraging data on lead candidate AKB-9778, in development for lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with diabetic macular edema and non-proliferative diabetic diabetic retinopathy. The results were presented at ARVO in Vancouver.

Data from two Phase 2 clinical trials, TIME-2 and TIME-2b, showed that twice-daily subcutaneous injections of AKB-9778 produced statistically significant reductions in IOP compared to placebo at weeks 12 through 48.

Clinical development of an eye drop formulation should start this quarter.

Small molecule AKB-9778 inhibits an enzyme called vascular endothelial phosphotyrosine phosphatase (VE-PTP) which plays a key role in blood vessel development. VE-PTP is a negative regulator of a protein called Tie2, a key modulator of vascular stability. Decreased Tie2 activity is associated with diabetic complications including diabetic nephropathy (the kidneys don't work as well).