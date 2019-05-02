W&T Offshore -11% on Q1 earnings miss

W&T Offshore slides (WTI -11.3% ) as the company says that Q1 was challenging, with lower commodity price realizations, and substantial production curtailments due to pipeline repairs and facility maintenance at three of largest fields.

Revenues decreased 14% to $116.1M driven by the decrease in realized commodity sales price and lower sales volumes. Production was 33,350 Boe/d or 3MMBoe, down 10% Y/Yand near the mid-point of production guidance.

Realized crude oil sales price was $58.66/bbl (-6%), for NGL was $20.88/bbl (-24%) and for natural gas was $3.00/Mcf (-7%); combined price is down 4% to $38.31/Boe.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $84.8M; generated adj. EBITDA of $56.9M with margin down from 57% to 49%.

Lease Operating Expenses was $43.5M higher by 18%2018 was due to higher workover and facility costs as well as the increase in base LOE related to the acquisition of Heidelberg.

Estimates midpoint of Q2 2019 production guidance will be 36,400 Boe/d, +9% sequentially; forecast FY19 production to be ~35,400 - 39,100 Boe/day.

Anticipates LOE of ~$42 - $46 for Q2 and $153 - $169 for 2019.

Previously: W&T Offshore misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (May 1)