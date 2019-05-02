More on Installed Building Products Q1 results; shares up 8%

Installed Building Products (IBP +8.9% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 13.4% Y/Y to $342.14M; on a same branch basis, net revenue improved 7.4% Y/Y.

Single-Family sales growth of 14.4% Y/Y and same branch sales growth of 6.5% Y/Y; Residential sales growth of 13.8% Y/Y and same branch sales growth of 7% Y/Y.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 36 bps to 26.1%; and operating margin improved by 102 bps to 5.3%.

Adj. gross margin declined by 75 bps to 26.2%;

Adj. EBITDA increased by 13.5% Y/Y to $35.65M; and margin was flat at 10.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $15.89M, compared to $6.09M a year ago.

Previously: Installed Building Products EPS in-line, beats on revenue (May 2)