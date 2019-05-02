Aptiv -5% after guidance slashed

Shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) shed 4.55% after the company dials back guidance, despite a comfortable Q1 earnings beat.

Aptiv expects full-year revenue of $14.425B to $14.825B vs. $14.6B to $15.0B prior and EPS of $4.90 to $5.10 vs. $5.25 to $5.45 prior and $5.34 consensus.

"While our revised outlook for the year reflects softer global vehicle production and further headwinds from foreign exchange and commodities compared to our prior guidance, we continue to see the benefits of our flexible operating model and technology portfolio position us well for outperformance as these headwinds mitigate in the back half of the year and into 2020," notes Aptiv CEO Kevin Clark.

