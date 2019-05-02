GEO, customer get contracts to house non-U.S. citizen criminal aliens

GEO Group (GEO -1.1%) gets a new 10-year contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to reactivate an existing company-owned 1,800-bed North Lake Correctional Facility located in Baldwin, MI.
GEO sees the contract generating ~$37M in incremental annualized revenue for the company.
Reeves County, TX, has also entered into two new 10-year contracts with the BPO for the county-owned for 3,176 bed at Reeves County Detention Center I, II, and III.
GEO provides management consulting and support services to Reeves County.
The new contracts were awarded under a long-standing procurement for housing of non-U.S. citizen criminal aliens, GEO said.
