Morgan Stanley keeps it simple on GM

The bull case from Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas on General Motors (GM -0.6% ) can be summed up in four words: More trucks, less costs.

GM is expected to continue to feast on strong demand for trucks and SUVs for now and is seen holding profit when the volume slows.

"While the stock looks cheap on near-term earnings, our $44 price target implies over 10x our 2022 EPS and gives some credit to GM credit for hidden value in the sum-of-the-parts (ie. GM Cruise at $6.8bn after minorities)," writes Jonas.

Shares of GM are rated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley.