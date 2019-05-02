Oxford Lane set for continued NAV growth: Morwa

The market is missing out on Oxford Lane Capital's (OXLC -1.1% ) strong income-generating ability due to misunderstanding of the collateralized loan obligation asset type, says SA contributor Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities.

Morwa expected NAV growth from December lows as well as cash flow growth from its CLO positions; NAV rose to $8.32 per share at March 31, 2019 from $7.56 at Dec. 31, 2018.

This is just the beginning for OXLC's NAV growth, he adds. "CLO Equity tranche values are still depressed from the December selloff and are set to continue to rise in value," he said.

He also sees a similar increase or gain in Eagle Point Credit (ECC +1% ) on strong performance across the sector.

Disclosure: Morwa is long on OXLC.

