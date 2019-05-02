McKesson settles with West Virginia over role in opioid epidemic

Without admitting liability, drug wholesaler McKesson (MCK +2.3% ) has settled litigation brought by the West Virginia Attorney General's Office over its role in the opioid crisis there. The company has agreed to pay $14.5M to the state this year and $4.5M per year over the next five years.

The money will fund state initiatives to combat the epidemic, including rehabilitation, job training, mental health and other efforts.

Settlements with many more states are sure to follow.