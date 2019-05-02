Massive upside for three shale players - Grant's

Commodity mutual fund manager Leigh Goehring tells Grant's Interest Rate Observer Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) could roughly double to $310 per share should WTI crude rise to $75 per barrel (from the current low $60s).

He sees even larger upside for Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), suggesting $95 per share from the current $19.

Also getting a shout in this week's Grant's is Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), a "prolific, leveraged, hairy, heavily shorted” player who happens to do business in the Marcellus Shale rather than the "red-hot" Permian. Range, says Goehring, has "some of the best rock in the world," with upside to $29 from the current $8.68.