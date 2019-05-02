Exxon to spend $2B on Baytown chemical plant expansion

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.2% ) unveils plans to invest $2B in expanding its Baytown, Tex., chemical complex, on top of its $20B Growing the Gulf initiative announced in 2017 to expand its manufacturing facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast over the next decade.

The project will add a 400K tons/year polymers unit that will produce a type of plastic branded as Vistamaxx that XOM says is more flexible, soft and elastic and allows everyday products to be made with less plastic.

The expansion also will enable XOM to enter a new chemical market by adding a 350K tons/year linear alpha olefins unit to the Baytown complex.

The project is another step in the company's pivot to take advantage of light sweet crude being produced in the Permian Basin.