More on Murphy Oil Q1 results

Murphy Oil (MUR -1.7% ) says that Q1 production of 148,000 boe/day from continuing operations was below plan due to lower than expected by 4,400 and 900 BOEP American onshore & onshore Canada business production, as well as higher than planned downtime at key facilities.

Product sales jumped ~50% to 590M, with operating income up from $19M to $84M.

Net cash provided by continuing operations activities of $217.2M.

Had $2.8B of outstanding long-term, and ~$286M in cash and cash equivalents.

For Q2, Murphy Oil expects net production in the range of 155,000-159,000 boe/d. and forecasts 2019 capital expenditure budget in the range of $1.15B- $1.35B

Previously: Murphy Oil beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 2)