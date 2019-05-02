Arconic upped to Buy at Goldman as Q1 results provide strategic clarity

Arconic (ARNC +1.9% ) moves higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $26 price target, raised from $21, saying the new information and strategic clarity provided via the company's Q1 report.

Goldman's Matthew Korn says the new facts include an increase in ARNC's full-year earnings and free cash flow outlook, an accelerated cost savings goal, margin expansion targets, an earnings confidence interval for Boeing 737 MAX build rate uncertainty, and a timeline for the company's planned split into two entities next year.

ARNC not only delivered a high-quality Q1 beat but also raised its full-year EPS and free cash flow guidance, Korn says.