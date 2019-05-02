Credit Suisse positive on Clorox after post-earnings drop

Credit Suisse issues a strong defense of Clorox (CLX +0.3% ) in a note titled "One Man’s Trash Is Another Man's Treasure."

CS notes that Clorox's FQ3 weak results were largely attributed to a milder cold & flu season which impacted wipes sales, and widened price gaps in bags/wraps where competitors did not follow on pricing.

"Following yesterday's results, our earnings for this year and next do not change. The forward P/E multiple therefore has contracted nearly two turns to 22X," notes the firm.

Shares of Clorox are kept rated at Outperform with a price target of $72.